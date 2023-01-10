The Last Generation: Why China’s Youth Are Deciding Against Having Children

In a recent survey of more than 20,000 people in China, mostly females between the ages of 18 and 31, two-thirds of respondents said they did not desire to have children. As I showed in a previous paper in this series, many young Chinese are torn between the pressure to succeed and the desire to have a family. For example, a popular article published by an online psychotherapy provider had the headline, “My boyfriend was waiting for me at the entrance to my office building, but I chose work.” There is a pervasive sense among young people in China that they cannot have it all. If they want a successful career, they cannot afford to have children, and vice versa.

For many people in China, the cost of living has increased so much that having children is too great a financial burden to seem attainable. The cost of education has risen significantly, and the supply of public kindergartens is seriously inadequate to meet demand. From 1997 to 2020, the proportion of students enrolled in public kindergartens in China dropped from 95 percent to 51 percent. Private kindergarten can cost anywhere from 5,000 yuan (about US$720) to 20,000 yuan a month in Beijing. These costs are just the beginning. An average family living in Shanghai’s affluent Jingan District spends almost 840,000 yuan (about US$120,000) per child from birth through age 15, according to a 2019 Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences report. This includes 510,000 yuan (about US$73,000) on education alone, which is well over half the overall total. In Shanghai’s Jingan and Minhang Districts, low-income families (those with annual incomes under 50,000 yuan) spend more than 70 percent of their total income on the child, the report said.

Setting aside the cost of raising and educating a child, other costs have also increased dramatically. From 1995 to 2021, per capita health care expenditures increased 33 times, far exceeding the nearly 14-fold increase in disposable income over the same period. House prices have also risen rapidly, and with them, the debt burden. From 2004 to 2021, the mortgage-to-income ratio increased from 16.2 percent to 57.4 percent. With housing, health care, and education all increasing at far greater rates than disposable income, it is understandable that many young Chinese would feel unable to support a family. In this sense, what is happening in China is part of a global trend in which young people in many Western cities find themselves unable to get on the property ladder and struggle to support burgeoning childcare costs. This trend is echoed in declining birthrates in many countries, such as South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.

Of course, costs are not the only reason why people are opting out of parenthood. It is important to note that a child can be raised successfully and given the opportunities for a full and flourishing life even without significant material resources. However, the increased costs of having a child mean that for families, the choice also has an important material component.

These costs are changing the nature of work in the country. In China, the stark competition for jobs is a social reality so strong that it is shaping many young people’s life decisions. In 2022, netizens seized on a government document showing that two-thirds of the 131 new civil service recruits in Beijing’s Chaoyang District in April had a master’s or doctoral degree. According to this document, a PhD graduate in particle physics from Peking University would become an urban management officer (城管), a lowly and often reviled post that in previous generations would have been filled by a high school graduate. That someone with such elite credentials would be willing to work such a menial job reflects the wider insecurity experienced by youth in China today. As I noted in the introduction to this series, there has been a 21 percent increase in people taking the postgraduate exam this year, as well as a huge spike in applicants for the civil service exam; there were 46 test takers per vacancy last year. Communist Party membership has also increased.

The stark competition for jobs is also reshaping what is desirable in a potential partner. In 2022, the “office style” or “boyfriend in the system” (体制内男友) became an online trend, as young women posted photos of men dressed plainly as exemplars of what they found attractive. As one online blog post argued, recent history in China has demonstrated that CEOs’ fortunes can disappear overnight, and formerly rich and exciting tech-sector workers are now involuted or unemployed. “At this moment, the ‘iron rice bowl’ of public officials ‘within the system’ is what the heart desires,” the article argued.

Stability has become a determining factor in a person’s desirability, an indication of how unstable the wider society is perceived to be. People are looking to those “within the system” as desirable and future-proof — a demonstration that people are increasingly doubtful of the future. Within this context of doubt, people are increasingly hesitant to have children. While the “office style” might seem like a passing online trend, it helps illuminate the anxieties that are playing out for young people and acting as mitigating factors for them to feel settled enough to have children.

During the research for my PhD, I interviewed one young woman in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, who had chosen to not have a child. As Yujia told me,

"Having a child in China today is too hard. I do not know a single person who has a child and is happy. If they appear that way on Douyin [a popular Chinese social media site] I know they are lying. The reality is awful. The second you are pregnant you have to schedule medical appointments and get a bed in the hospital for delivery. The second you give birth you have to go to a kindergarten to get them accepted for nursery. Then you only have 3 years to get registered for kindergarten (小学). It never ends, the pressure. Then there are the exams the child must take. I am very free and open minded, but I cannot guarantee I would be able to maintain that posture for my child when competition is so incredibly great. There will be 700,000 high school graduates this year from Sichuan province alone. China only has a handful of good universities, so imagine the pressure. How can I be carefree and let my child live as they wish when those are the odds?"

For Yujia, it was not simply the material calculation of how much it might cost to raise a child successfully that put her off. Instead, it was subjecting a child to the brutal competition in society that scared her. She was also worried about the kind of mother she would become in these circumstances. If she would be constantly competing to get her child into the best schools or the best extracurricular activities, how could she not impart those same values to her child? If she didn’t push her child to strive to be the best, was she letting them down? She could not see a way out of this dilemma, and so she decided to just not have a child altogether.

During my research in Chengdu looking at psychological counseling and therapy, I often heard people discuss the concept of dingke (丁克). The first time I heard the term I drew a blank, which my interviewee found amusing. “It’s an English word, you should know it!” they said. Dingke is the Chinese word for DINK, meaning “dual income, no kids.” I had never heard the acronym in English, probably because it is such a common lifestyle choice where I am from that it hardly seems worth commenting on. However, in China, the decision to pursue a dingke lifestyle was still subtly radical and a major topic of discussion online. The dingke thread (丁克吧) on Baidu, one of China’s major search engines, has 73,734 followers and close to 3 million posts.

For most of the year that I knew Yujia in Chengdu, her profile photo on the social media application WeChat was a black square with white text in English: “If you don’t have children your thirties is just your twenties, except you have money.” This phrase encapsulates the decision that many dingke are making. With costs skyrocketing, the choice to not have a child is also a choice to invest in oneself. While some may argue that this decision is a selfish one, it is also a practical choice made in light of the harsh reality of society as it is. “I am not actually just a dingke,” Yujia joked to me, “I am actually a tieding (铁丁),” a resolute “iron dingke.”2

Her choice was not only related to her inability to imagine how to be a mother in a society that she felt was so competitive and costly. “In China, there are too many stories of children dying,” she said, referencing the 2008 poison milk scandal and the Wenchuan earthquake. Though the One Child Policy has been relaxed, scholars have noted that one of the policy’s more dubious legacies is that it has created a society in which single children become the “only hope” of their parents.

Even with the One Child Policy relaxed, so that Yujia and her husband could have multiple children (both are only children), the mentality that the policy has fostered is hard to shake. This explains the rise in discussion of “chicken babies” (鸡娃), who are pushed by their parents to extremes. This trend has been described as “helicopter parenting on steroids.” When Yale University professor Amy Chua wrote her famous book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mom about pushing her child to get into Harvard, her harsh parenting tactics were derided as sadistic by some Western commentators. However, as Chua has noted in interviews, the book’s reception in China was far more admiring. Instead of seeing the book as a somewhat ironic memoir, parents viewed it as a self-help manual that held clues about how to get their child to the most elite institution in the world. The ends, they argued, more than justified the means. These are precisely the dynamics that have caused Yujia to be so skeptical of having a child.