An interview with former Indian National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon about India's foreign policy.

ASPI's Director of Asian Security and Richard Holbrooke Fellow Lindsey Ford joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to discuss recommendations for U.S.-Asia relations under the new U.S. administration.

In an article for The Hill, Wendy Cutler argues that bilateral trade deals are not a great fit for the complex global economy.

Asia Blog Shivshankar Menon: What China's Ambitions Mean for India In an excerpt from his new book, the former Foreign Secretary of India explores the relationship between the world's two largest countries.

Asia Society Policy Institute Kevin Rudd: Whatever the Political Season, Climate Change is Real On December 5, 2016 ASPI President Kevin Rudd delivered a keynote address on climate change at the launch of CDP's annual report.