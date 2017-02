Kevin Rudd outlines ten major challenges facing the international system in 2017 at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

ASPI President Kevin Rudd speaks to CGTN about the prospects for a Trump Presidency.

Asia Blog How Will Trump and Duterte Change the U.S.-Philippines Relationship? The two men share an affinity toward one another — but may find themselves at odds over a number of issues.

Asia Society Policy Institute TPP, Multi-party Deals, Best Match for Complex Global Economy In an article for The Hill, Wendy Cutler argues that bilateral trade deals are not a great fit for the complex global economy.