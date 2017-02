Kevin Rudd discusses the contentious phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Kevin Rudd and other experts discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global economy in 2017 at the Gaidar Forum in Russia.

Interview / Asia Society Policy Institute An 'Overwhelmingly Domestic President,' Donald Trump Sees China through Economic Lens ASPI President Kevin Rudd speaks to CGTN about the prospects for a Trump Presidency.

Asia Society Policy Institute 2017: The Year of Living Dangerously Kevin Rudd outlines ten major challenges facing the international system in 2017 at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.